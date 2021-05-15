Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $25.12. 3,877,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

