Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report sales of $79.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $358.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $367.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

CNTY stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 232,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

