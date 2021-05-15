Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post sales of $12.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.92 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.90. 14,789,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,934,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

