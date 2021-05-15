Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Million

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $18.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.12 million to $118.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 946,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 259,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.