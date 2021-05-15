Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post sales of $18.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $20.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.12 million to $118.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTMX. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $530.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,533,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 319,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 946,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 259,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

