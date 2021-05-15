Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $794.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post sales of $794.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.06 million and the highest is $800.20 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $35.95. 104,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Franchise Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

