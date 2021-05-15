Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post sales of $35.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.90 million to $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HMLP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,235. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $546.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

