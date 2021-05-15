Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.