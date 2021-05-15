Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.19). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $12.84. 14,446,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,823,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. iQIYI has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $28.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

