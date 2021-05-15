Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 101,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,905 shares of company stock valued at $14,145,009. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

