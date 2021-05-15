Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.37. Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. 239,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

