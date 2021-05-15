Analysts Offer Predictions for Otonomy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otonomy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.07 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

