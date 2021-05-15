Analysts Offer Predictions for Veracyte, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

VCYT stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 129.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 133,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5,911.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

