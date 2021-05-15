Analysts Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Target Price at GBX 175

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175 ($2.29).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 117.35 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.26%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

