Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $70.00

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.18.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

DAR opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

