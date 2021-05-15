Analysts Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) PT at $32.33

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FSTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. 148,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,718. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

