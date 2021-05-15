Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Target Price at $20.29

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,653,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.