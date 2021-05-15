Analysts Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) PT at $11.19

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

RWT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 944,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

