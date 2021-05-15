Analyzing EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and CareView Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.32 -$62.92 million ($1.06) -25.15 CareView Communications $6.29 million 3.10 -$14.14 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar -5.10% -2.47% -1.28% CareView Communications -209.37% N/A -229.86%

Risk & Volatility

EchoStar has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.5% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EchoStar and CareView Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than CareView Communications.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Mobile, a communications device and mobile monitoring system; CareView Mobile App; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

