Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

