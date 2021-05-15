Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Antero Midstream traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 126766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

