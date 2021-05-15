Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.29 and its 200-day moving average is $329.77.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.