AntiMatter (MATTER) Achieves Market Cap of $15.00 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

