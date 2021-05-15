Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

APPN opened at $83.26 on Thursday. Appian has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

