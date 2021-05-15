Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $132.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.