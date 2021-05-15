AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.70 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of APP traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,634. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

