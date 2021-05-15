ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.65.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

