Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $184.06

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 184.06 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.22). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 8,167 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £22.67 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.91.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.