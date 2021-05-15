Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.87

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 28615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCT. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.38.

The stock has a market cap of $759.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

