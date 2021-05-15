Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.83. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.74, with a volume of 342,563 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.48.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

