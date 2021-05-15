Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

ANET opened at $326.38 on Friday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.64 and a 200-day moving average of $293.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,728 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

