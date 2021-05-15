Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

ATZAF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

