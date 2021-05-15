Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Shares Down 3.8%

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shares fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 92,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 270,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Arizona Gold from C$0.45 to C$0.48 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

About Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

