AscendEX (BitMax) Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.14 Million (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

