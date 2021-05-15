ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 20,265 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

