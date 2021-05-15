ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ASX stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 27,608.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 970.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 1,445,371 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

