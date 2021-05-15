Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.22. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.57. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

