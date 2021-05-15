Asset Dedication LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78.

