Asset Dedication LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMM. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

