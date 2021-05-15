Asset Dedication LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

