Asset Dedication LLC Sells 288 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

