Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Announces Earnings Results

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARHH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,096. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $45.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

