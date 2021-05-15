Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,262.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $186,037. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

