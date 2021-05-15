Aterian, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Aterian in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Aterian has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

