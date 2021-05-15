Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.45.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

