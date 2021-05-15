Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $475.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,468. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

