Atlantic Securities Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

