Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

APTS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

