Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 302,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

