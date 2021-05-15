Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

