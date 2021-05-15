Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 302 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

